Singer 9ice receives honourary chieftaincy title in Ogun State

9ice took to his Instagram account to announce the good news in a series of posts. In the pictures, he was adorned with the embroidered cap of royalty by the Oba, to whom he expressed his gratitude. And in another post, the happy singer received the official certificate to mark the occasion.

His caption read, "AAA. AARE AMULUDUN IJOFIN KINGDOM. IPOKIA. YEWA. THANKS TO HRM OBA MORUF AWODE. AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY IF GUSANU AND THE PEOPLE OF IJOFIN KINGDOM.YEWA OGUN STATE. THANK YOU KABIYESI. HRM OBA MORUF AWODE. OLOLO OF IJOFIN KINGDOM."

The singer's new title Aare Amuludun Ijofin Kingdom, a fitting name for a musician like himself, translates to chief entertainer of Ijofin Kingdom. 9ice's fans and well wishers have since flooded him with congratulatory messages, good will and traditional greetings, fitting for his new role.

Similarly, back in 2022, Nigerian singer Portable bagged a chieftaincy title as he was crowned the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori Land, also in Ogun State. The Streets Hop singer recently marked the one year anniversary of the chieftaincy in grand style.