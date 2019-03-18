So the gist is that a popular Lagos pastor, Pastor Kingsley who is known for his messages on relationships on marriages, got himself in trouble with Simi after a video from one of his sermons went viral.

Simi took to her Twitter page where she called him out for his message. According to her, his messages were one-sided. It gave the impression that the idea of getting married was the sole desire of women. She went to admonish the pastor to desist from messages like that which will have a huge impact on people especially since he had a lot of worshipers and listeners.

Well, the pastor went on to reply Simi but in his defense said that his message is not one-sided.

"I get you but my message is quite clear....It hasn't demeaned anybody or put all the responsibility on one sex, I can't interpret for everyone o," he replied.

However, they have both deleted their tweets since sparking off a conversation on Twitter. This is the first time we would be seeing Simi call out a man of God.

Followers of celebrities are already used to Daddy Freeze as the only celeb who takes out time to drag these men of God.

Daddy Freeze accuses Pastor Adeboye of using magic [VIDEO]

Daddy Freeze accuses Pastor Enoch Adeboye of practicing magic. The popular On-Air-Personality and leader of Free the Sheeple Movement made this accusation while sharing a video of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

In the clip, posted on October 27, 2018, Pastor Adeboye is seen waving a comb while praying. Reacting, Freeze said, "First he asked his congregation to pray to a rod he lifted up, now this comb? Isn't this sorcery? Or how do you explain this?"

"Using a comb when you need a visa? Singapore is 5 years younger than Nigeria, yet they don't need combs for visas because their passport is the strongest in the world. When are we ever going to get sense in this country? In my opinion, Adeboye needs Jesus."