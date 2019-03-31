In the lyric, Simi said in Yoruba language, “do you think I have tribal marks?’’ which many people take to mean “Do you think I am stupid.?”

That line of the lyric was deemed offensive by a number of people online including model Adetutu OJ. The model who went viral last October after getting the attention of pop star Rihanna took to her Instagram page to question Simi if she was trying to say people with tribal marks are stupid.

She said, ‘I have tribal marks and I really do appreciate it now because it’s my tribal marks and a lifetime heritage. Listening to @symplysimi

#fuckyouchallenge reminds me of what I have been hearing since I was wise enough to know when people are passing insults to people with tribal marks.

Mostly said by some of my Yoruba people, “Se mo kola ni’’ means do I look like an idiot or stupid?

People with tribal marks are not daft or stupid. I don’t care if they have been saying it for long, but it’s not a right thing to say’.

Reacting to the backlash, Simi has taken to her Instagram page to apologize for using that line in the lyrics. She said she thought about it and decided to apologise and take down the post on her social media page.

She wrote: ‘Guys, I had to bring down my post cos I used the line ‘O ro bi mo kola ni’ (Do you think I have tribal marks)- which people mean to say ‘Am I stupid’

It’s an old Yoruba joke, but I never acknowledged how insensitive it is. It offended some and I shouldn’t have used it. Lots of unlearning to do. We should remember to be sensitive and empathetic to others.

Also, I know the video is all over the place already, but it’s a step in the right direction and I apologise to anyone that was/is offended by it. I only ever mean well.

Also, if you think this is extra, it is part of the problem, always letting BS go is how we build the wrong cultures that become hard to shake off’.

You'll recall that earlier in the year, Simi tied the knot with Adekunle Gold and both singers released a single titled 'Promise' to further express their love and affection for each other.