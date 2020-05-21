One person who isn't buying Seyi Shay's story of her semi-nude photos being leaked on Instagram, is media personality, Shade Ladipo.

The media girl in a series of posts via her Instagram stories threw shades at the music star, insisting that there was no way she wasn't aware of those photos going online.

"So I want to understand if your Instagram account gets hacked, did they also hack your naked pictures from within Instagram? I'm asking for my neighbour o," she wrote.

Shade Ladipo's subliminal message to Seyi Shay [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

"If you want to show us boobie and small yansh pls do like your mates and stand by it with your full chest. I'm here for the whole thing but please stop saying your account was hacked. We went to school ma."

Shade Ladipo wants Seyi Shay to boldly accept that she posted the photos rather play the victim. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Ladipo's comments are coming barely a few hours after Seyi Shay had gone on Twitter to where she revealed that she did not consent to the posting of those photos.

Seyi Shay [Instagram/SeyiShay]

Her management also supports her claim and reveal that they are seriously working to get back the account.