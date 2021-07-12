RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shade Ladipo makes controversial comment about the death of Sound Sultan and Obama DMW

Ladipo says irrespective of your lifestyle, death is inevitable.

Nigerian media personality has yet again made some controversial statements but this time around on the death of Sound Sultan and Obama DMW.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 12, 2021, the media girl compared the lifestyles of the late celebrities, insinuating that one lived a good life and the other a not so pleasant life.

"Thinking about the death of 44 and Sultan, the juxtaposition of their lives. You can live a violent life or live the best life but when it's your time, it's your time. Rest in peace to the heroes and the villains. Except the colonisers, the colonisers will never rest in peace," she wrote.

The media personality has become notorious for shading and calling out celebrities.

For many, Ladipo's comments are seen as unwarranted and cheeky.

