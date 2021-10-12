Shade Ladipo advises Tonto Dikeh to focus on the man that hurt her

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Focus on the man who hurt you' - Shade Ladipo advises Tonto Dikeh

This is not the first time Ladipo will be giving her two cents about Dikeh's personal life.

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh and media personality Shade Ladipo [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo has advised movie star, Tonto Dikeh to focus on the man who hurt her.

The media girl made this know via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, while reacting to the online drama between Dikeh and Instagram dancer, Janemena.

"Sis focus your energy on the man who hurt you. It wasn't the woman who hurt you. Hurt people, hurt people. Focus on garri, Selah," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Janemena had filed a suit against Dikeh for her perceived malicious and damaging claims of having a sex tape.

She also demanded that Dikeh tendered an unreserved apology online and pay N500M for damages.

In her response, Dikeh expressed shock at the IG Influencer's decision to sue despite begging her behind the scenes to save her marriage.

Janemena, however, denied the claims.

