The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Buhari confers Davido with national award

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido and Kunle Afolayan are amongst the Nigerians conferred with National Awards as Buhari exits Aso Rock.

President Buhari confers Davido with OON national award
President Buhari confers Davido with OON national award

Recommended articles

As President Muhammadu Buhari packs his bags from the seat of power, he has decided to confer some Nigerians with national awards as part of his last act in office.

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Afolayan are among the recipients of the Order of the Niger (OON) award.

Buhari confers Davido with OON
Buhari confers Davido with OON Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Davido is one of the biggest musicians to emerge from Nigeria and Africa with his music traveling beyond the continent and making him the most followed Nigerian musician on social media.

Afolayan is one of the biggest and most awarded filmmakers in Nollywood with several blockbuster movies including Figurine, October 1, and most recently Anikulapo.

Davido celebrated his conferment by posting a picture of the list of awardees on his Instagram story.

The award-winning singer joins Afrobeats stars Teni, Burna Boy, and Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde as artists who have received national awards from President Buhari.

President Buhari is set to hand over power to Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, following an election that was marred by an incredible level of irregularities and whose result remains a subject of litigation and massive public disapproval.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari confers Davido with national award

Buhari confers Davido with national award

'When It Blooms' is the long-awaited manifestation of Nonso Amadi's abilities

'When It Blooms' is the long-awaited manifestation of Nonso Amadi's abilities

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs

7 Nollywood movies that scream childhood nostalgia, according to ChatGPT

7 Nollywood movies that scream childhood nostalgia, according to ChatGPT

Ireti Doyle, Bucci Franklin to star in new Africa Magic series

Ireti Doyle, Bucci Franklin to star in new Africa Magic series

Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2

Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Asake announces release date for second album 'Work of Art'

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album