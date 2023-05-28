Buhari confers Davido with national award

As President Muhammadu Buhari packs his bags from the seat of power, he has decided to confer some Nigerians with national awards as part of his last act in office.

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Afolayan are among the recipients of the Order of the Niger (OON) award.

Davido is one of the biggest musicians to emerge from Nigeria and Africa with his music traveling beyond the continent and making him the most followed Nigerian musician on social media.

Afolayan is one of the biggest and most awarded filmmakers in Nollywood with several blockbuster movies including Figurine, October 1, and most recently Anikulapo.

Davido celebrated his conferment by posting a picture of the list of awardees on his Instagram story.

The award-winning singer joins Afrobeats stars Teni, Burna Boy, and Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde as artists who have received national awards from President Buhari.