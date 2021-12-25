It's time for the most talked about and celebrated holiday in the world, Christmas.
See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas
Merry Christmas!!!
Recommended articles
As part of activities geared towards celebrating the day set aside by Christians to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ, some of our favourite celebrities have released gorgeous photos with their families.
From matching Pijamas to adorable family portraits, your favourite celebrities got the memo and finished the assignment.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng