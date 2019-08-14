Hard work and dedication they say pays which can simply explain DJ Kaywise's decision to show off his newly built mansion.

The popular disc jockey took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, where she shared photos and a video of the newly built mansion.

"First Of Many 🙏🏡 Thank you, Jesus !!! Latest Landlord 😊 Congratulations to me 🤴 #Okiki," he captioned one of the photos.

Congratulations to the latest celebrity landlord in town from all of us at PULSE. The list of celebrities who have either built or acquired beautiful house over the last two years is endless.

From Mercy Aigbe to Kizz Daniel and even Dice Ailes, these guys sure do know how to spoil themselves with the good things of life.

Mercy Aigbe's mansion that got everyone talking

You know how celebrities say they buy a house because it captured their heart or probably because it matched their style, this isn't the case for Mercy Aigbe as she actually bought a house which looked like cake she got a few months ago.

The beautiful actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, where she posted photos of the house and revealed she got it for her kids and herself.

"It's the Lord's doing and it's beautiful in my sight! Few months after that cake gift, I bought a beautiful home for myself and my kids in a choice area in Lagos!!!!!!!! Say hello to the new LANDLADY....." she captioned one of the photos.

She went on to thank God for making it possible for making a landlady.