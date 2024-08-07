ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stressed that being happier now does not negate his happiness in the past.

Patrick Doyle used to be married to actress Ireti Doyle
Patrick Doyle used to be married to actress Ireti Doyle

Recommended articles

Doyle opened up about the issue during an interview with QEDng and firmly stated that his message, which expressed unprecedented happiness with his wife, was not intended to be shady.

"I've never been happier in my life than with Funmilayo, and I say it with all responsibility. That statement was not just about someone who was in love; it was something that I really meant. Do I not look like a happy man? Do I look my age? Am I not looking radiant? Have I looked this radiant in living memory? I'm a very happy man and I have never been happier in my life."'

Patrick Doyle's post for his wife, Damilola
Patrick Doyle's post for his wife, Damilola Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Doyle expressed frustration over suggestions that his post was meant as a slight towards someone else.

He explained, "For anyone to deem it a slight on another human being, that person must be very low on the food chain of humanity. How can you quarrel with a man's happiness? Did I ever announce to you at a point that I was unhappy? I simply said I've never been this happy. This means that I am at my happiest now; my past has been happy and now my present is happier and my future is going to even be happier."

He further questioned how his current happiness could be misconstrued as a negative reflection of his past or others. “How does my being happier now negate my happiness of before? I wonder how anybody would have thought that it was a slight on anybody.”

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stella Damascus urges business owners to be nicer to their customers

Stella Damascus urges business owners to be nicer to their customers

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

BBNaija's Dami of Tami duo says she was misunderstood in the house

BBNaija's Dami of Tami duo says she was misunderstood in the house

APC never came to solve people's problems - Charly Boy claims

APC never came to solve people's problems - Charly Boy claims

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a writer does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a writer does

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away

Vybz Kartel opens up about struggle with Graves' disease causing facial swelling

Vybz Kartel opens up about struggle with Graves' disease causing facial swelling

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her 46th birthday [instagram/IyaboOjoofpriss]

Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]

If politics will make you unfollow me, go ahead - Tonto Dikeh on supporting Tinubu

Internet sensation Toke Makinwa [Instagram/tokemakinwa]

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash