Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

Doyle opened up about the issue during an interview with QEDng and firmly stated that his message, which expressed unprecedented happiness with his wife, was not intended to be shady.

"I've never been happier in my life than with Funmilayo, and I say it with all responsibility. That statement was not just about someone who was in love; it was something that I really meant. Do I not look like a happy man? Do I look my age? Am I not looking radiant? Have I looked this radiant in living memory? I'm a very happy man and I have never been happier in my life."'

Doyle expressed frustration over suggestions that his post was meant as a slight towards someone else.

He explained, "For anyone to deem it a slight on another human being, that person must be very low on the food chain of humanity. How can you quarrel with a man's happiness? Did I ever announce to you at a point that I was unhappy? I simply said I've never been this happy. This means that I am at my happiest now; my past has been happy and now my present is happier and my future is going to even be happier."

He further questioned how his current happiness could be misconstrued as a negative reflection of his past or others. “How does my being happier now negate my happiness of before? I wonder how anybody would have thought that it was a slight on anybody.”