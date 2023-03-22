ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Babatunde Lawal

The song is a current street anthem.

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song
Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu's musical preference has been well-received by Spyro's fans, who have expressed their excitement and support for the artist on social media.

However, some individuals remain indifferent to the Governor's choice of music, as they are still dissatisfied with the outcome of the just-concluded elections and how it favored Sanwo-Olu.

After the gubernatorial election on March 18, 2023, he was re-elected as governor of the state. He received a total of 762,134 votes, beating out the Labour Party's (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, who received 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu was asked about his favourite song while sitting in his office in a recent video uploaded by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on Twitter.

Responding, he said, "Right now is, ‘Who’s Your Guy’ by Spyro. Oh yes, I’m following up with my people. I love the song, yes!"

Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, is an up-and-coming star in the Nigerian music industry. He first gained recognition for his song 'Funke,' which became a viral sensation on social media in 2018.

Since then, he has continued to release a string of successful singles and collaborations, including working with notable Nigerian artists such as Davido and Mayorkun.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Wurld is cooking a dance album mixing Amapiano, Afrobeats

Wurld is cooking a dance album mixing Amapiano, Afrobeats

Ann Njemanze demands ₦‎50 million from Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Ann Njemanze demands ₦‎50 million from Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Davido curates 'Timeless Afro Playlist' ahead of upcoming album

Davido curates 'Timeless Afro Playlist' ahead of upcoming album

Top 10 notable feats by Nigerian female artists

Top 10 notable feats by Nigerian female artists

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale

Patience Ozokwor comments on recent comparison with Sola Sobowale

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2 [Instagram/iniedo]

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2

Joeboy

‘I’ve spent over ₦50 million on my girlfriend in 2 years,’ Joeboy

Singer Seyi Vibez loses mum

Seyi Vibez loses mum