Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Sanwo-Olu's musical preference has been well-received by Spyro's fans, who have expressed their excitement and support for the artist on social media.

However, some individuals remain indifferent to the Governor's choice of music, as they are still dissatisfied with the outcome of the just-concluded elections and how it favored Sanwo-Olu.

After the gubernatorial election on March 18, 2023, he was re-elected as governor of the state. He received a total of 762,134 votes, beating out the Labour Party's (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, who received 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.

Sanwo-Olu was asked about his favourite song while sitting in his office in a recent video uploaded by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on Twitter.

Responding, he said, "Right now is, ‘Who’s Your Guy’ by Spyro. Oh yes, I’m following up with my people. I love the song, yes!"

Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, is an up-and-coming star in the Nigerian music industry. He first gained recognition for his song 'Funke,' which became a viral sensation on social media in 2018.