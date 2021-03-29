Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has threatened to drag any of her colleagues with the plans to support any of the aspiring 'outdated' politicians in the future.

The movie star gave the warning via her Instagram page on Monday, March 29, 2021.

"Dear colleagues and friends. I am waiting for those of you who will post politicians who have been in power forever and ask us to vote for them," she wrote.

"I will drag you. I swear I will drag your desperate hungry selves by your wigs. Don't say I didn't warn."

The 33-year-old actress went on to advise her colleagues not to be a sell-out.

"With all due respect, don’t be a fucking sell-out. Thank you," she concluded.

If this would make Kadiri feel better, her colleague, Iyabo Ojo has also vowed not to support any politician for the running and opposition parties in any elections.

The actress made this known back in 2020.

Nollywood movie star, Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/IyaboFesprisOjo]

"I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria Flag of Nigeria, we need to stop recycling Universal recycling symbol #EndBadGoverance," she tweeted.

The movie star and mother of two later revealed that she received death threats after taking her stance on not supporting any politician in the country.