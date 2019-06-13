Ruth Kadiri wants all young and upcoming actresses to start building solid relationships before they hit fame as it becomes almost impossible after they get to that superstar status.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. According to her, the up and coming actresses should see their struggling period as the time to start and develop a relationship as it might be too late by the time they hit fame.

"Dear upcoming actresses while you struggle to build up your career if you are one of those who would eventually want to settle down, learn to build a relationship side by side. It's hard but try. Don't wait till you are a star. Fame is a mirage, you do not know when it will come. When it eventually does, time might not be your friend anymore...story of most Nollywood actresses," she wrote.

However, we can't say if Ruth Kadiri is on this table that she is shaking as she recently gave us the vibes that she is married.

Looks like Ruth Kadiri is officially married

Yes guys, its no jokes as from all indications, it looks like Ruth Kadiri is officially married. Wondering how we came to this conclusion, then wonder no more. A close look at her Instagram page would give a clue as she has a new surname, Ezerika.

Still in doubt? Then check out her latest photo on her Instagram page where she is spotted wearing a wedding ring and looking all excited. So guys there you have it...Ruth Kadiri...Oops! Ruth Kadiri Ezerika might have walked down the aisle secretly with her partner.

Well, we've always known Ruth Kadiri was in a romantic relationship as we can recall back in 2017 when she revealed that she was engaged.