Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Runtown Unleash feat Fekky

New Music Runtown - Unleash feat. Fekky

Listen to the new single by Runtown, titled ''Unleash'' which features Fekky.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Runtown has released his new single, ''Unleash'' (Twitter/Runtown)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Runtown has released his new single, entitled, ''Unleash'', and it features Fekky.

The singer who initially scheduled the release for Sunday, June 24 had to postpone it following the death of D'banj's son, Daniel lll on the same day.

 

Runtown also recently announced the creation of his music imprint, Sound God Music Group after the dissolution of his contract with Eric Many Records.

Unleash is his response to the drama that has trailed his career recently as he sings, ''They try put the hex on me, they bring the best out me''.

The song was produced by Del B.

LISTEN HERE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 New Video Mr P - 'Ebeano' [Official Video]bullet
2 Wizkid Here is all you need to know about Pop star's management label,...bullet
3 Drake Rapper releases tracklist for 'Scorpion' albumbullet

Related Articles

Runtown Singer launches indie music company, 'Sound God Music Group'
Runtown Nigerian popstar covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso
Runtown Eric Many Records sues singer for N267m
Headies 2018 5 snubs at the music award ceremony
Runtown Artist proves he's a beacon of light for the culture in Hunger magazine interview
Classics 20 essential contemporary Nigerian albums you should listen to
Lil Ashh Nigerian rapper makes comeback with photoshoot
Krizbeatz Producer says he will win a Grammy award in 2 years time
Pulse List See celebrities reaction to Otedola bridge fuel tanker explosion

Music

Album Review Drake is the bruised heavyweight champion who retains his deadly sting on ''Scorpion''
Drake Rapper releases his new album, ''Scorpion''
New Video XXXTentacion - Sad [Official Video]
New Video Vector - Sars Is Around (S.I.A)