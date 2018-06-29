Runtown Unleash feat Fekky

news

Runtown has released his new single, entitled, ''Unleash'', and it features Fekky.

The singer who initially scheduled the release for Sunday, June 24 had to postpone it following the death of D'banj's son, Daniel lll on the same day.

Runtown also recently announced the creation of his music imprint, Sound God Music Group after the dissolution of his contract with Eric Many Records.

Unleash is his response to the drama that has trailed his career recently as he sings, ''They try put the hex on me, they bring the best out me''.

The song was produced by Del B.