Ruger drags DJ who accused his boss D'Prince of trying to get under her pants

The singer says a legal action will filed against the disc jockey.

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known as Ruger has called out DJ DimpleNipple for accusing his boss D'Prince of trying to get under her pants.

DimpleNipple accused D'Prince of trying to hook up with her by setting up a business meeting at a hotel.

The fast-rising singer took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 28, 2022, where he slammed the disc jockey.

"@djdimplenipple you are the true meaning of a bitch and low life and we go use legal actions deflate that your rotten nyash hediat," he wrote.

The disc jockey accused the former Mo'Hits record label signee of having an ulterior motive for trying to meet in a hotel.

"So that's how one celeb blocked me on Instagram because he asked me to come meet him at the George Ikoyi for a meeting and I said I can't come to meet him there for a meeting and a three-way call would be better and oga blocked me on IG," she wrote.

She went on to share screenshots of the messages between herself and the former Mo'hits record label signee.

"If he did not have any bad intention then why did he block me after I agreed to the three-way call. Why should I meet you in a hotel when there are thousands of places to meet for your business chat? Why must it be a hotel? And why did he block me after that?'' she added.

Ruger is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter.

He came into lime-light 2021 after he signed a record deal with D'Prince "Jonzing world record."

