Richard Mofe-Damijo says showing off weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes on social media cannot make anyone happy.

The veteran actor made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, May 26, 2019. According to him, trying to get validation on social media over personal achievements on social media doesn't really make anyone happy. He went on to reveal that people who are secured in themselves do not post or share their wealth on social media.

"Having been there and done that, I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes CANNOT make you truly happy. Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities. A man who is secure in himself has no urge to flaunt wealth, I’m yet to see Alh. Dangote posts a picture of his “machines” or of him “chilling in his private jet”.

"A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama. True happiness comes from knowing who you are (self-discovery) and loving yourself, “even though...” Anyone who can live without caring about the validation of others is the one who has found true happiness.✌🏽Outfit: @mudiafrica01 @mudiafrica #RMDSaysSo #SelfDiscovery #SelfValidation #SelfLove," he wrote.

RMD is definitely shaking a table that has a lot of celebrities and public figures on it. One thing we've noticed is that the same celebrities who share posts similar to that of RMDs' are the same people who keep us all busy on their social media pages with their wealth and small wins.

A few weeks ago, Alibaba shared a similar post where he cautioned women who put other ladies under pressure on social media.

Alibaba has a message for ladies putting other ladies under pressure on social media

The veteran stand up comedian and entrepreneur made this known on Monday, April 29, 2019, via his Instagram page. According to him, those women who are living the extravagant lifestyle without any particular known job or matching pay cheque should wait for the wrath of the law to catch up with them.

"And as for all of those ladies who are putting other hard working ladies under pressure with things that the struggling ladies cannot afford yet, but things that their big god bought for them... na God go deal with una. You are carrying a 4 million Naira bag, and you don't have a 200k monthly job. You are flying business and first class, private jet, yet you have no source of income. Your are living large. Just wait, from what I hear, LIRS is coming for you. You will soon begin to file your tax.

"Because you will soon receive a letter, "We write to congratulate you on your successes from LIRS. We would like to, however, inform you, that we are yet to receive your tax returns as demanded by law. Please walk into any of our offices, to regularise your tax standing. Once again thank you." Nothing wrong with having a big god. Just let the LIRS, thank him as well........... All of una eyes go soon clear. Putting innocent gez under pressure for what?" he wrote.