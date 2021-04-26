‘You will be next’ - Rita Edochie threatens Nigerians who blame her over Ada Jesus’ death
Ada Jesus died after battling with a kidney ailment at the age of 22.
Ada Jesus died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after her fallout with Edochie and popular pastor, Prophet Odumeje.
The actress gave the warning via her Instagram page on Monday, April 26, 2021, while reacting to a video by an unidentified young man who came to her defense.
"For those of you still talking anyhow, you will be the next on line. I don't know this boy but I want to thank you so much for saying the truth, my mind and that of my family," she captioned the video.
It would be recalled that Ada Jesus had spent months in the hospital after being diagnosed with kidney disease.
When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including Prophet Odumejeje and Edochie.
It has been said that the ailment came after she implied that the prophet and actress Edochie were working together to perform fake miracles.
The prophet, however, vowed not to forgive her until she provides evidence to back her claims even after her family took her to the church to seek forgiveness.
The prophet accused the comedian of ruining his image with false accusations on social media. He and Edochie later said that they had forgiven Ada Jesus.
