Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly during a recent interview, she noted that she never has a dull moment with her boys.

"I want to have a girl, but I won’t know what to do because I only know about boys so far, but it'd be an adventure," she admitted.

Rihanna described the joyful chaos of having young boys, saying, "The boy energy in my house is the best. It's never a dull moment, and I love when they climb onto chandeliers, and I love it when they are literally so scary that I'm forced to have fun. Them running around and me lifting them up is all fun and exercise. It works out for ASAP, me and our kids."

The couple welcomed their first son, RZA Athelson, on Friday, May 13, 2022, and then in February 2023, the singer announced her pregnancy in the most spectacular way, during her show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. She was seen rubbing her stomach and unzipping her outfit to reveal her growing belly, wearing a form-fitting red jumpsuit.