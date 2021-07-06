RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Richard Mofe-Damijo releases stunning photos to mark 60th birthday

The movie star celebrates his diamond jubilee in grand style.

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo

Nigerian movie icon Richard Mofe-Damijo turned 60 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, and to mark the special day he released some stunning photos on Instagram.

The movie star left no stone unturned as he looked smashing hot in all the photos shared on IG.

"Finally It’s dawn And it’s my birthday What an incredible journey. This has been Yet I won’t tire Just super grateful And thankful Life like a Nollywood movie. To God be the glory!" he captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to the movie icon from all of us at Pulse.

Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, is a Nigerian actor, writer, producer, and lawyer.

He is also a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State.

