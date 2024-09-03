Revelation has made it clear that Africans won't make heaven - Seun Kuti

Speaking during the recent episode of the Zero Conditions Podcast, the singer criticised what he described as the "white God" of these traditions, arguing that such a depiction is problematic.

"I don't believe in God in the concept that the Western and Abrahamic religions portray God as their own white God," he began.

"This their own God, if he was living with us , nobody will like him; someone watching you every time and telling you what to do? 5000 years on the throne with no election? Just spend 15 years on earth on the throne and hear your people start complaining, 'Oga when is the next election?'" he explained.

Kuti also highlighted what he views as a negative portrayal of women in the Bible, using Eve and other women as an example.

He said, "He also didn't like women, every bad thing that happened in the Bible was because of a woman, Eve, Delilah, Jezebel. If you close your eyes and you imagine your God as a white man with white hair, beard and a white robe, you're lost."

The singer also asserted that Africans are destined for servitude in the temple rather than admission to heaven."

He said, "Revelations has already made it clear that African people would never make it to heaven. Only 12,000 people from the 12 tribes of Judea, that is 144,000 people, would enter the real heaven. The rest of you will go there to serve in the temple. So slavery has already been secured for you again."

