Afrobeat meets Reggae as Seun Kuti & Damian Marley release historic single 'Dey'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-nominated musician Seun Kuti has released his new single, 'Dey,' featuring four-time Grammy Award winner Damian Marley.

This much-anticipated collaboration combines the raw energy of Afrobeat with the rhythmic swagger of reggae, creating a bridge between Nigeria and Jamaica that will captivate listeners.

'Dey' is the first single from his upcoming album with Egypt 80, 'Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head),' slated for release on October 4th.

Seun Kuti expressed his deep sentiment about 'Dey,' emphasising its special significance. He views this collaboration as a historic moment for African unity, art, and brotherhood, marking the first time a Kuti and a Marley have been on a record together.

"The song depicts African unity and African art," Seun says. "We are two performers, both from the dynasty of Africa, with a huge continental divide, singing about similar struggles. It doesn’t matter where we are positioned in this world; very few African people receive notability; we are, for the most part, seen as the underdog. Therefore, this song is all about embracing and championing who we are, regardless."

Produced by a collaborative dream team that includes American Grammy-winning icon Lenny Kravitz as executive producer and Fela Kuti and Egypt 80’s original producer Sodi Marciszewer as artistic producer, 'Dey' delivers a brilliant fusion of sounds.

On 'Dey', Seun Kuti sings about his desire to live life on his terms through lyrics that convey his views on the materialism that is shaping society, especially in his home country Nigeria where money is worshipped.

The single is available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the historic collaboration by stellar artists from two of the most iconic music families in history.

