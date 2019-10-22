In a recent interview, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels spoke about the famous initiation into the Aniocha women's cult after she got married.

The actress while chatting with Vanguard revealed that she wasn't actually initiated into a cult, rather it was rites held to welcome her into womanhood.

"First of all, I will not call it an initiation, it is more like being welcome to womanhood and for you to be part of that group. It’s an elite group, you must be married and be a woman of substance. I will say I’m even privileged to be part of that group," she said.

In a recent interview, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels spoke about the famous initiation into the Aniocha women's cult after she got married.[Pearlsnews.com]

Regina Daniels got married to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko earlier in the year. Her marriage to the politician sparked off a lot of conversation because of the obvious age difference between them.

Regina Daniels got married to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko earlier in the year. Her marriage to the politician sparked off a lot of conversation because of the obvious age difference between them. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

This has not held back their beautiful love story as they have continued to wax stronger. From vacations to beautiful birthday getaways, these guys have given people on social media a special kind of love story that you'd only see on sitcoms.

See photos from Regina Daniels' birthday in Dubai

One picture which stood out was that of her billionaire husband and herself looking glamorous. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

The beautiful actress shared some videos and photos from the private dinner held in her honour in Dubai on her social media page. One picture which stood out was that of her billionaire husband and herself looking glamorous.

"Sometimes, someone comes into your life, so unexpectedly, takes your heart by surprise and changes your life forever @greatprincened," she captioned the photo.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, where she dropped the really cute photo. Even though she didn't say much in the caption, we got the message which is very clear...love birds alert. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

A number of friends joined the Nwokos at their exclusive dinner in Dubai. Top on that list was fashion designer, Toyin Lawani and Abuja based businesswoman, Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma.