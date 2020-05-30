Nigeria Nollywood movie star, Regina Daniels is pregnant.

The news of the movie star's pregnancy was announced via Instagram on Saturday, May 30, 2020, by her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

The politician and businessman took to his Instagram page where he shared a photo of the pregnant actress.

Regina Daniels and hubby, Ned Nwoko. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

"It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby ❤️ @regina.daniels," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the Nwokos from all of us at Pulse.

Nwoko and Daniels tied the knot back in 2019.

The couple got married in 2019 in Delta state [Pearlsnews.com]

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.