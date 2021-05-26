Regina Daniels hospitalised again weeks after undergoing surgery

The movie star took to her Snapchat page where she revealed that she's back in the hospital.

"Man down," she captioned the video.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the actress and mother of one underwent surgery in April.

The movie star took to her Snapchat, where she shared a video of herself as she was rolled to the theatre for the operation.

She was accompanied by her husband Ned Nwoko.

"Hello guys, I'm going for an operation. That's my husband beside me. See you when I return and wish me luck," she said.

The mother of one did not disclose why she was undergoing the surgery.