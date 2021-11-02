Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Laila took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, where she dropped the bombshell about her divorce from the billionaire businessman.

"Hello, guys I want to say that no one has the right to talk about my marriage, please. Stop talking about people's life and I have divorced and already and nothing between him and me," she wrote.

"And anybody follow me because of him, you can unfollow me please."

Laila and Nwoko have had one interesting relationship despite his marriage to the Nigerian movie star.

It would be recalled that earlier in the year during Laila's 30th birthday, Nwoko went all out for her as he spoiled her with expensive gifts.