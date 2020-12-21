Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has professed her undying love for her husband, Ned Nwoko on his birthday.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, December 21, 2020, where she shared a video of some of their happy moments.

"As the day goes by, it gladdens my heart to see how much of a potential leader you are! It’s another year and would have wished for wisdom and riches but I just remembered you are synonymous to king Solomon. Happy birthday lion king!" she wrote.

"To long life, good health, happiness, and unity that befits a man of valor. I love you baby ❤️ @princenednwoko."

Daniels and Nwoko are one of Nigeria's popular celebrity couples.

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.