RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Regina Askia gifts daughter car on her birthday

Askia says the car gift is for her daughter's decision to stay in school and get a job.

Regina Askia and her daughter Tessa Olympia [Instagram/PizzaTeesa]
Regina Askia and her daughter Tessa Olympia [Instagram/PizzaTeesa]

Nollywood veteran Regina Askia has gifted her daughter Tessa a car for being an amazing daughter.

Recommended articles

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 22, 2022, where she shared a photo of the Kia car gift she gave her daughter.

"A belated birthday present, a promise kept. Because my little girl, kept her promise to stay in college, get a job and do the right thing," she captioned the photo.

www.instagram.com

"May this car be the beginning of many great adventures for you, in God's safety and protection. Love you always. (Abeg - Join your prayers here to bless Ms Ts first car, with me, thank you 😊)"

Tessa Olympia is Regina and Rudolph Williams' first daughter together.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Askia gifts daughter car on her birthday

Regina Askia gifts daughter car on her birthday

Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Actress Regina King's son dies by suicide

Actress Regina King's son dies by suicide

Davido and Wizkid hug each other at nightclub in Lagos

Davido and Wizkid hug each other at nightclub in Lagos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome 1st baby via surrogate

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Adekunle Gold clashes with 'Bad Boy Deks,' who has no 'Mercy' on new single

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 36th birthday with stunning photos

Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 36th birthday with stunning photos

Trending

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

American rapper Kanye West, DJ Cuppy and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote [Instagram/KanyeGoatWest] [Instagram/CuppyMusic] [Instagram/DangoteFanpage]

'Without a cup what’s the use of milo?' - Shatta Wale trolls Black Stars coach

Shatta Wale and Coach Milo

Kolawole Ajeyemi reacts to those saying his wife Toyin Abraham funds his lifestyle

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/KolawoleAjeyemi]