Reekado Banks loses mom

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The singer has urged friends and fans to keep his family in their prayers.

Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks

Former Mavin Records star Reekado Banks has announced the demise of his mother.

The singer took to his social media handles on Tuesday to share the painful news.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, confidant & friend.

“Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon is survived by her husband, sisters, children and grandchildren. We implore the general public to keep us in prayers at this difficult time,” the announcement read.

While details on the cause of death remain private, fans and colleagues have flooded the ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ crooner’s comment section with condolence messages.

