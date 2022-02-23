RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reality TV star Chris says her marriage will never survive infidelity

The reality TV star reacts to Reno Omokri's tweet about poverty and infidelity in marriages.

Chris Adah, a former love guest of the reality TV show, Ultimate Love, has revealed that her marriage will never survive infidelity.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, while reacting to a post shared by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

Omokri had insinuated that marriages can survive infidelity but it will be impossible for any marriage to survive poverty.

While reacting to the former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan's post, Chris said her marriage would survive poverty but will never make it through infidelity.

"Even in our soaking garri and peanuts, we are happy. But you see infidelity, our marriage cannot survive it. The day I cheat on my husband, I am packing. I will chase myself. This is vice versa," she wrote.

Chris was one of the reality TV stars from the maiden edition of the reality TV show.

She met her namesake Chris in the show and they tied the knot in 2020.

In 2021, Chris was trolled for marrying a younger guy. The reality TV star went on her social media page to address the troll.

"So I just have to run through this very quickly. So I just had a comment from a troll in my comment section without a face telling me how I should look because I married someone two years younger than I am," she said.

"I don't know what is wrong with people. So it is okay for women in their 20s to marry a 64-year-old man and it is not okay for a 37-year-old woman to marry a 35-year-old man."

