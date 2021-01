Away from making hilarious skits, popular comedienne, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) has begun extending her creativity towards filmmaking.

The former professional dancer recently debuted her first web series, 'School of Thought' which stars Gabriel Gaar, Paulette Iwenjiora among others.

Episode one, directed by Sophia Agbele series explores hilarious ethnic stereotypes using major Nigerian tribes.

Watch Episode one: