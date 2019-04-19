The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, April 19, 2019, where she shared a cute photo of Simi and himself and captioned it with a lovey-dovey quote;

"First Birthday as Mrs Kosoko 😉. Older by a year today, but you are sexier than ever. Happy Birthday Omo Charlie Champagne. Love you forever ❤️," he wrote.

Happy birthday Simi from all of us at the entertainment desk of PULSE. The union between these two has remained one of the cutest love stories in the entertainment industry.

We've seen them not just show off their beautiful love story but make every fan continue to pray for them to be together forever.

Simi gushes over Adekunle Gold on his birthday with rare wedding photo

The music star shared the beautiful message on her Instagram page on Monday, January 28, 2019, where she posted a photo of the celebrant and herself. In her post, she showered accolades on her husband and professed her on undying love for him.

"Light of my life. I love you. I also really like you and the way you do ur tins. I’m such a lucky babe. You’re also lucky af, but iss ur beday, so yea, let’s focus on the celebrant. I know God knows how much I want you to shine and prosper and win and laugh and be happy, so I pray God grants my heart desires. Happy birthday, Champ, 💙" she captioned the photo.

Simi and Adekunle Gold surprised fans and admirers when they had a very private wedding. Even though we all knew they were bound to get married, they sure took everyone by surprise.