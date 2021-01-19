Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael also known as Zlatan has acquired a Chevrolet Camaro worth N20M.

The music star's latest acquisition was revealed by his associate Abu Abel Egbarin via his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

"Congratulations bro after you go talk say money no Dey Lagos 😁 @zlatan_ibile 💡 @bajafreshauto 💯✅ sold sold sold," he captioned the photos.

The music star's latest addition to his garage is a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro.

According to Nigerian car website, NaijaAuto, the exotic car goes for about N20M.

Zlatan remains one of the most successful celebrities in modern times.

From sold-out concerts to the acquisition of choice properties and automobiles, Zlatan's career has remained an interesting one to watch.