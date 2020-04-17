Nigerian rapper Zlatan has revealed that he does not believe the existence of coronavirus which has ravaged the world.

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to cause more havoc, the rapper didn't sound pleased with his London show being cancelled.

Nigerian singer, Zlatan says he doesn't believe that coronavirus which has affected the entire world exists. [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

"They cancelled my show in London May 10," Zlatan said in an Instagram Live interview with musician and music executive Bankulli.

While Bankuli, the host of the Instagram Live interview tried on his part to explain the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Zlatan shut it down, instead revealing that he does not believe the virius exist.

"Me I don't believe in coronavirus sha...I don't believe in corona, me I can go there," the rapper said.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 10 of which were recorded in Lagos where the rapper resides.