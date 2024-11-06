Rapper Vector reveals one thing he doesn't understand about Africans

Amid the ongoing US presidential elections, Nigerian rapper Vector has expressed his confusion over the solidarity many Nigerians and Africans display towards other countries' election processes.

On November 6, 2024, the rapper took to X to express his puzzlement, writing, "I will never understand Nigerians / Africans who show some form of solidarity with the election process in nations that fuck us all for a living."

Nigerians with different stances on the topic commented on his post, airing their views on the subject matter.

An X user commented, "That's what you get when a society doesn't trust in its leaders anymore."

"Our society doesn’t trust itself," the rapper retorted.

Another person took to Vector's comment section to explain his reasons for his interest in America's election.

He wrote, "1. Because an American president can influence global politics which can affect the price of energy directly or indirectly. 2. Because global peace would mean more efficient supply chains and a drop in the cost of goods and services. 3. Because…..because people have freedom."

Expanding on his view, Vector highlighted what he sees as the irony of Nigerians focusing on foreign political systems rather than addressing challenges at home.

In a follow-up post, he reflected, "The beauty about all the ignorance is, after the posts, they will return to the reality of their actions and beliefs. They will stifle the growth of their own land and selves by their thinking. They will cry to the God that has answered them before they came to no response. Not because the creator is evil but because they are the ones solely responsible for their own predicaments."

Another person said, "Bro make everybody do their thing, say u no show solidarity no mean say u better pass those people"