ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Unfortunately, this is not the first, second or third time he has been arrested on drug charges.

Kodak Black has a history of getting caught for things like this .
Kodak Black has a history of getting caught for things like this .

Recommended articles

According to BBC, the artiste was found in a rather compromising position by a Plantation Police officer who was doing patrols and discovered Kodak's vehicle wrongly parked on the roadway with the tail lights on.

Upon further investigation of the situation, it was discovered that the rapper was asleep behind the wheel with marijuana in the car and a red cup of alcohol. On top of that, when they called Kodak out of the car, he attempted to discard the small back of white powder which was later discovered to be cocaine. They also found another small bag of cocaine in his back pocket.

After his arrest, he was charged with "possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, probation violation and improper stopping/standing/parking of a vehicle." He has now paid the bail that was placed and is required to take regular drug tests.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kodak Black literally got pardoned by Trump back in 2021 over his drug bust, now he's been busted again
Kodak Black literally got pardoned by Trump back in 2021 over his drug bust, now he's been busted again Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, Kodak was arrested in July 2022 on drug charges after police found a bag with 31 white tablets, which they later identified as oxycodone, more than $74,000 in cash in his car. Not only that, marijuana was also found his car, his papers were expired and his windows were more tinted than permitted by law. He was then charged with intent to traffic and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and was later released on bail.

Again in 2019, the rapper was busted on drug and weapon possession charges while trying to return to America from Canada. Then later that same year, he was arraigned and sentenced to four years in prison. However, in a stroke of luck, he was pardoned by then president Donald Trump alongside 100 others in 2021.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

Spotify documents the resurgence of African gospel music

Spotify documents the resurgence of African gospel music

Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

Seyi Vibez’s shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

Seyi Vibez’s shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Here's why actor Bolanle Ninalowo left his life as a banker

Here's why actor Bolanle Ninalowo left his life as a banker

Ayra Starr is the next Rihanna - David Guetta

Ayra Starr is the next Rihanna - David Guetta

Here are 3 Nollywood movie/series recommendations for this weekend

Here are 3 Nollywood movie/series recommendations for this weekend

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs to mark 40th birthday

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs on 40th b'day [photos]

Comedian Buchi can now see and speak to his children whenever he wants to [Instagram/Buchicomedian]

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

Singer Portable appears at the British Fashion Awards [Instagram/portablebaeby]

Portable makes waves chilling with Skepta at the British Fashion Awards

Mr Eazi

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi