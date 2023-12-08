Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

According to BBC, the artiste was found in a rather compromising position by a Plantation Police officer who was doing patrols and discovered Kodak's vehicle wrongly parked on the roadway with the tail lights on.

Upon further investigation of the situation, it was discovered that the rapper was asleep behind the wheel with marijuana in the car and a red cup of alcohol. On top of that, when they called Kodak out of the car, he attempted to discard the small back of white powder which was later discovered to be cocaine. They also found another small bag of cocaine in his back pocket.

After his arrest, he was charged with "possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, probation violation and improper stopping/standing/parking of a vehicle." He has now paid the bail that was placed and is required to take regular drug tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, Kodak was arrested in July 2022 on drug charges after police found a bag with 31 white tablets, which they later identified as oxycodone, more than $74,000 in cash in his car. Not only that, marijuana was also found his car, his papers were expired and his windows were more tinted than permitted by law. He was then charged with intent to traffic and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and was later released on bail.