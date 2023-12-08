Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida
Unfortunately, this is not the first, second or third time he has been arrested on drug charges.
Recommended articles
According to BBC, the artiste was found in a rather compromising position by a Plantation Police officer who was doing patrols and discovered Kodak's vehicle wrongly parked on the roadway with the tail lights on.
Upon further investigation of the situation, it was discovered that the rapper was asleep behind the wheel with marijuana in the car and a red cup of alcohol. On top of that, when they called Kodak out of the car, he attempted to discard the small back of white powder which was later discovered to be cocaine. They also found another small bag of cocaine in his back pocket.
After his arrest, he was charged with "possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, probation violation and improper stopping/standing/parking of a vehicle." He has now paid the bail that was placed and is required to take regular drug tests.
Similarly, Kodak was arrested in July 2022 on drug charges after police found a bag with 31 white tablets, which they later identified as oxycodone, more than $74,000 in cash in his car. Not only that, marijuana was also found his car, his papers were expired and his windows were more tinted than permitted by law. He was then charged with intent to traffic and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and was later released on bail.
Again in 2019, the rapper was busted on drug and weapon possession charges while trying to return to America from Canada. Then later that same year, he was arraigned and sentenced to four years in prison. However, in a stroke of luck, he was pardoned by then president Donald Trump alongside 100 others in 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng