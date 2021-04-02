American rapper Jay Wayne Jenkins also known as Jeezy has officially tied the knot with Jeannie Mai.

According to Vogue, the couple got married on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in their hometown, Atlanta.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2020 at Jeezy’s house, applied for a marriage licence on Wednesday, March 27, PageSix reported.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate. But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short," Mai told Vogue.

"And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

The “Real” co-host and rapper began dating in 2018.

This is Mai's second marriage as she was previously married to Freddy Harteis.

They split after 10 years of being married.

Jeezy, however, has never been married but is a father of three children.