R Kelly accused by brother of raping 14-year-old cousin

R Kelly's image as a music icon keeps getting dented as the goes by with accusations and counter-accusations of rape and molestation with the latest alleged victim being his cousin.

According to the singer's brother, Carey Kelly, R Kelly had sexually assaulted their 14-year-old cousin and even got her pregnant in the process. In a recent interview, Carey says R Kelly's character changed after the death of their mother and Aaliyah by in 2001.

“You give people chances to change before you put their business out there before you actually say ‘enough it enough.’ Things happen in people’s lives to the point where you feel like it’s a wake-up call and now they get a chance to right their wrongs,” he said.

Carey went on to talk about the time he had a fight with R Kelly because he could no longer condole his character because he kept on going after young girls. Carey in the interview also revealed that he thinks because R Kelly was molested as a child that has played a major role in his target for young girls.

"Robert has a control problem. And the only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand. He was molested. I was molested [too], but I didn’t turn out that way. I became a protector of children. I didn’t want kids to go through what I went through…especially my daughters," Carey said.

The last few years have been a roller coaster for R Kelly following the continuous backlash he has gotten over different child molestation cases. Back in March 2018, a similar story where the music icon was accused of grooming a 14-year-old under-aged girl as a 'Sex pet' was raised.

R Kelly accused of grooming a 14-year-old as 'Sex Pet'

Back in March 2018, R Kelly was accused again for allegedly grooming a 14-year-old underaged girl to become his sex pet . In an interview granted by one of his former girlfriends, Kitti Jones on BBC3, she claims that during the span of her relationship with the singer which began in 2011 and lasted for three years, says she was groomed by him, and forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “sex dungeon”.

"I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets," she revealed.