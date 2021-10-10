RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Odion Okonofua

Here are winners who took home the coveted Pulse Influencer Awards on Saturday night.

Kie Kie took home the Most Innovative Influencer of The Year award
The maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Lagos.

As expected, at the end of the evening some influencers took home the coveted prize of the day.

Here are the winners of the maiden edition of the awards.

Sports Influencer of the year - Osareme

Photography Infulencer of the Year - Photokulture

Podcast Infliencer of The Year - YoungInLove Podcast

Travel and Leisure Influencer of The Year - The Honeymooner

Business Influencer of The Year - Tomike_a

Dance Influencer of The Year - Liquorose

Blogger Influencer of The Year - GistLoversBlog1

Most Influential Actor of The Year - Sola Sobowale

Media Influencer of The Year - Don Jazzy

Most Innovative Influencer of The Year - Kie Kie

Linkedln Influencer of The Year - Femi Factor

Community Influencer of The Year - Twentiestribe

Facebook Influencer of The Year - Comedian Mamauka

YouTube Influencer of The Year - Divineumeh

Music Influencer of The Year - Veeiye

Comedy Influencer of The Year - Zicsaloma

Arts Influencer of The Year - Saskay

Tiktok Influencer of The Year - Beeauty Goddess

Fashion Influencer of The Year (Male) - Ebuka

Fashion Influencer of The Year (Female) - Nengi

Food Influencer of The Year - Ifys Kitchen

Beauty and Style Influencer of The Year - Tacha

Twitter Influencer of The Year - Erica Nlewedim

Instagram Influencer of The Year - Don Jazzy

Health and Fitness Influencer of The Year - Aproko Doctor

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

