The maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Lagos.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list
Here are winners who took home the coveted Pulse Influencer Awards on Saturday night.
As expected, at the end of the evening some influencers took home the coveted prize of the day.
Here are the winners of the maiden edition of the awards.
Sports Influencer of the year - Osareme
Photography Infulencer of the Year - Photokulture
Podcast Infliencer of The Year - YoungInLove Podcast
Travel and Leisure Influencer of The Year - The Honeymooner
Business Influencer of The Year - Tomike_a
Dance Influencer of The Year - Liquorose
Blogger Influencer of The Year - GistLoversBlog1
Most Influential Actor of The Year - Sola Sobowale
Media Influencer of The Year - Don Jazzy
Most Innovative Influencer of The Year - Kie Kie
Linkedln Influencer of The Year - Femi Factor
Community Influencer of The Year - Twentiestribe
Facebook Influencer of The Year - Comedian Mamauka
YouTube Influencer of The Year - Divineumeh
Music Influencer of The Year - Veeiye
Comedy Influencer of The Year - Zicsaloma
Arts Influencer of The Year - Saskay
Tiktok Influencer of The Year - Beeauty Goddess
Fashion Influencer of The Year (Male) - Ebuka
Fashion Influencer of The Year (Female) - Nengi
Food Influencer of The Year - Ifys Kitchen
Beauty and Style Influencer of The Year - Tacha
Twitter Influencer of The Year - Erica Nlewedim
Instagram Influencer of The Year - Don Jazzy
Health and Fitness Influencer of The Year - Aproko Doctor
