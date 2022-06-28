RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted driving to visit Oprah Winfrey

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Oprah Whitney and the British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen driving into Oprah's mansion on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

According to PageSix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent about an hour at Winfrey’s $100 million mansion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England [Instagram/SussexRoyal]
It is, however, not clear why the couple visited the media mogul.

There are also unconfirmed reports if the visit was for pleasure or another mind-blowing interview.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the couple granted an interview with Oprah.

They dropped several bombshells about their relationship with Buckingham Palace.

CBS

The couple who left the UK for the United States said a member of the monarchy had expressed concerns about the potential colour of their then-unborn son, Archie.

Harry also said race was one of the reasons why he took his family out of the palace and out of the UK.

Meghan disclosed that her non-acceptance at the palace made her feel trapped and that she contemplated suicide.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

POOL

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.

The couple welcomed their second child in June 2021.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

