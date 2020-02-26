Prince Harry may have finally dropped his royal name as part of the moves to step back as a senior member of the British royal family.

Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry who is presently in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland for the last official event as a prince asked the organisers of the event to drop the title ‘Prince.’

Before he took to the stage today, host Ayesha Hazarika told delegates: 'He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.'

The Duke arrived in the Scottish capital by train last night after being stung by criticism of his frequent use of private jets while campaigning on environmental issues and climate change.

This is coming weeks after the report that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle had been barred from using the 'Sussex Royal' label.

According to PageSix, the Queen of England and other members of the royal family have agreed that the couple will no longer be able to keep the word “royal” as a part of their brand.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2019. According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England. They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.