Portable set to marry pregnant lover

Nurudeen Shotayo

The singer has reportedly impregnated two women and is set to marry one of them.

Portable
Portable

A source very close to the singer confirmed this development to The Punch on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

This follows the reports that emanated during the week that Portable had impregnated the said woman and had introduced her to his wife Bewaji.

Reports also claimed that the singer had brought his new pregnant lover to live with him and his family.

This reportedly angered his wife, Bewaji, but she has agreed to let things go after she was begged by family members.

Meanwhile, the source told the paper that Portable plans to marry the pregnant lover called Keji who he reportedly met at a birthday party.

The source said:The name of the girl is ‘Keji’, and he has been dating her for about eight months. They met between January and February at the party of a guy nicknamed, ‘Ogo Hookup’, in Agege, Lagos.

“He actually plans to marry her.

According to the source, Keji was staying with the singer's manager, Steliza, before she moved into the singer’s home.

The source added: “The girl is the fourth girl in his life. He also has another lady called Asabi, and she is pregnant as well.

“Bewaji got angry because she had been with Portable before he became popular.”

Pulse reports that Portable tied the knot with her baby mama, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi, in a ceremony that coincided with the naming ceremony of their child, Opeyemi Zazuu.

