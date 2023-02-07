ADVERTISEMENT
'My next plan is to win the Grammy,' Portable reveals

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street-pop sensation Portable has revealed his desire to add the most prestigious prize in music to his award shelf.

Details: In an interview with content creator and comedian Timi Agbaje, Portable revealed that he's nursing a Grammy ambition and he has plans of adding the award to his collection.

When asked what would he do to have reached the top of his career, Portable revealed that it would be winning the Grammy. He further revealed that's last album 'Son Of Ika' was a play at winning the Grammy.

The headline-making artist revealed that he wishes to win the award for the best African artist at the Grammys.

Fans will be curious to see how Portable can assert himself over the African continent to become the best African artist even though the category does not exist.

On being an inspiration to youths: The 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner stated that it flatters him that his hairstyle is being imitated by youths across the country. He revealed that at some point, he was tempted to feel angry at the imitation before realizing it was a product of his fame and success.

On the female artists, he will like to work with: Portable stated that he's a legend hence he wishes to work with female music legends like Asa and Tiwa Savage,

Portable also called on megastars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy should help his career just as Olamide did by launching him to mainstream success on 'Zazzo Zeh'.

You can watch the full interview below.

