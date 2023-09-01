ADVERTISEMENT
Portable has not visited his son in 4 months - Singer's 2nd baby mama

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She really put him on full blast, calling him a deadbeat.

She took to her Instagram live session to angrily call the singer out for abandoning their child, revealing that he has been missing in action for the past four months. Honey Berry also alleged that her baby daddy tried to create a rift between her and his first wife Bewaji by only posting her.

Her rant began when a spectator in her live session mentioned the singer's name in her comment section, setting her off. Amid her anger, she spilled the beans about Portable, calling him a deadbeat. She warned the spectator to lay off her else she'd reveal more details.

Honey Berry also disclosed that she was unaware that Portable had married Bewaji, up until she became pregnant. Backing up her point, she noted that she was the only person the artiste put in the public eye until he married Bewaji. The baby mama expressed her frustration in having to rely on other men for financial assistance for their child because Portable refuses to step up to the plate. She warned him to behave himself and stick to his responsibilities.

It comes as no surprise that there is somewhat trouble in the singer's harem because of his noticeable favoritism towards his first wife. Portable even recently said so himself when he publicly disclosed that there is competition between his wives and his baby mamas because his first wife is his number one.

He also confessed that he has more women than he lets on. Likening himself to a king, he defended his polygamous lifestyle, noting that one king has multiple wives.

See the interview where he said so below:

