Popular Fuji star Pasuma loses mum

The self-styled Fuji megastar announced the news of the death of his mother, whom he famously referred to as 'Iyawo Anobi,' via a post on his verified Instagram page on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2023.

In the terse message, the 55-year-old artiste described his late mum as his jewel, adding that he will miss her forever.

“MY JEWEL! I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,” Pasuma wrote, posting his picture and the late Alhaja Kuburat.

The post generated thousands of reactions in an hour as fans, colleagues and friends expressed their condolences in the comment section.

Pasuma and his mum practised Islam, and even though the artiste hasn't said anything regarding burial arrangements, it's safe to assume that the deceased will be buried tomorrow according to Islamic rites.

Pasuma is a household name in the Fuji genre and is famous for always singing his mother's praise in almost all his records.

Hailed from Oro, Kwara State, the Oganla of Fuji as fondly called was born and grew up in the Mushin area of Lagos State where he started his music career in 1984.

The music star rose from a humble background to become one of the few Fuji artists that managed to gain influence among adherents of other genres.

He's renowned for his energetic stage performance, acting skills, and business acumen.