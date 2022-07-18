RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police to investigate Portable after boasting about founding 2 crime gangs

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The Inspector General of Police has ordered Lagos State Police Commissioner to investigate Portable’s statement.

Portable had in a now-deleted video boasted that he formed the One Million Boys and Ajah Boys crime gangs.

In the short video, Portable who spoke in Yoruba said “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”

Reacting to this, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba has ordered Lagos State Police Commissioner to investigate Portable’s statement.

Adejobi tweeted: “Cultism: Police to Investigate Portable over formation of One Million Boys Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State.

“The IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

Few days ago, the controversial musician was bashed for campaigning for the All Progressives Congress in the last Osun governorship election in Osun state.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

