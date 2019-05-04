Following a viral video showing Nollywood actor, Francis Odega throwing out his wife and also threatened to stab her, police have said the actor would be investigated.

In the video, Odega was heard saying he would stab his wife and his sister in law and won’t mind going to jail after that.

In the same video published on Instablog on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the actor’s daughter, Success Odega pleaded with Nigerians to prevail over her father to pay her school fees.

She said: “I am here to beg my father to pay my school fees because all the avenues to reach him have been unfruitful. I am so sad doing this but if this will help me get back to school, I don’t mind.

I have been suffering and yet I have a dad who is well to do. My mum has been trying her little best to clothe, shelter and feed me but all I ask from him is to pay my school fees so as to be a better citizen and take care of him when he’s old.

Please I need you to reach out to him or please support my mum to pay my school fees, God bless you.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, has reacted to the video saying he has seen it and that police are going to investigate it.

Speaking to Punch about the video, Elkana said: “We have not received a complaint from anybody on that issue. We have watched the video and our operatives within that area are mandated to commence investigation on the issue immediately. I don’t want to preempt investigation.

“We have to investigate the man because the allegation is about him. We have to listen to the wife, daughter, and sister who were witnesses. Professionally we have the mandate as police to investigate. I am going to update you on the outcome of the investigation,”

In 2015, Francis Odega’s a hilarious video clip ‘gerarahere’ brought him to limelight and also earned him endorsement deals.