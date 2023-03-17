ADVERTISEMENT
Babatunde Lawal

Tolani Baj recently shared her opinion about men who dance in clubs.

The influencer and hypeman Poco Lee recently visited Asaba for a performance at a well-known club. He performed at the occasion with DJ Funkybee, the official DJ for Quilox, an opulent club in Lagos, and delighted the audience by showcasing his dance talents.

Later, Poco Lee posted on Snapchat videos of his performance and took a jab at Tolanibaj. He wrote, "Na wetin Tbaj no like be this."

Poco Lee reacts to Tolani Baj's comment about men who dance in clubs [Pocolee/Snapchat]
Poco Lee reacts to Tolani Baj's comment about men who dance in clubs [Pocolee/Snapchat]
Nigerian dancer Poco Lee [NewsWireNGR]
Nigerian dancer Poco Lee [NewsWireNGR]

The TV star and disc jockey shared her disgust for men who dance in clubs, she hoped that men would cease dancing in clubs and instead choose to sit and act like big boys.

According to her, whenever she sees guys dancing in the club, she simply gets turned off. "I get turned off when a guy dances in the club. Like sit down and pretend to be a big boy," the former BBNaija housemate tweeted.

Her preference got many social media users trolling her and reminding her that comment is wrong given that she is a DJ.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

