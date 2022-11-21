Pioneer Amapiano artist, Dj Sumbody shot dead in South Africa

According to numerous reports, unidentified shooters approached DJ Sumbody and his group's car on Woodmead Road and fired a barrage of shots into it.

The disc jockey and one of his bodyguards were struck by the bullets and died instantaneously while the third person, said to be one of DJ Sumbody's bodyguards, has survived and is now in a critical condition.

The police in Gauteng confirmed the attack and said they are looking for suspects and looking into the circumstances surrounding a gunshot in Woodmead.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said in a statement:

"Police received a complaint about a shooting on Woodmead Drive at approximately 12.30am. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims, a driver, and a passenger were certified dead on the scene. It was reported that the third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, was taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds. Police appeal to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the crime stop number or report to the nearest police station. Information can also be given anonymously via my SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone."