Phyna says Chidinma Adetshina should take a break from pageantry this year

Taking to X on August 14, 2024, Phyna shared her views on the matter, stressing that while she supports Chidinma, she worries about the other Nigerian competitors.

She wrote, "Just thinking out loud oh. I’m in support of Chidinma O, but this one she now wants to rep us like this….What will now happen to our own typical Nigerian Queens that have been preparing for it too, Omo i for Advise her to leave pageant first or for this year… then go next tym."

Her post sparked reactions among other X users who commented on her post, with some tagging her "Xenophobic."

"No I’m not Like I said I’m in support of her," Phyna said in response to a comment calling her xenophobic. But if the slot is gonna affect someone else then No."

Another user said, "She was invited, never invite herself, get facts right"

"I like how you're being polite but she was rejected by another country for being one of ours, this has to be the little we can do to stand with her," another X user wrote.

This comes after Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant following allegations by the South African Home Office of a prima facie case of fraud and identity theft by her mother.