Seeking her old life back, she admonished her haters to desist from "doing too much" so that they could shine.

She shared a GIF where she held her phone with the words on the screen reading, “I just wish you slump and die. You’re doing more than yourself, Madam Manage me beggar of love. I just wish everything you have now goes down the drain. I just hate hearing or seeing anything about you. Useless weena. Restless weena."

Wishing for her old life back, she wrote, “At this point, I want my old life back. At this point everybody who doesn’t like me wins, and I’m sorry you don’t like me. I hereby say I will no longer do too much and I will take a break to allow you and those you like to shine, just stop the death threats already but using fake accounts?"

Phyna is a Nigerian actress, model, hype woman, entertainer, and reality TV star.